Can I generate images for free? Yes! You can generate unlimited images for free on 4 basic models. When you sign up, you will also receive 50 trial credits to try any premium features and advanced models. Plus, you can earn trial credits by joining our Discord community. If you need more credits, you can always get our subscription.

Can I make my own AI models or image generator for free? Unfortunately, model training requires a lot of resources, so we do charge for it. However, we do offer bulk discounts to make it more affordable for you. Get started here

My images aren't turning out well. What can I do? Sometimes a better prompt is needed for high-quality images. Check out our discover page or our prompt book to learn more.

Can I use images I created or I found on your platform for commercial purposes? You can use any images you created for commercial purposes. The attribution and the back link to OpenArt is required. You can also use any images on our platform generated by Stable Diffusion for commercial purposes without licensing.

I am a paid subscriber. Does my credits carry to the next month? Your credits do not carry to the next month, but we provide plenty of credits so hopefully you will find more than enough to use each month. After you unsubscribe, you will lose access to the paid credits.